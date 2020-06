Amenities

Incredible 1 bedroom apartment with home office and oversized living room in the heart of Greenpoint just across the street from beautiful McGolrick Park! This apartment is huge with windows in every room, gorgeous hardwood floors, high ceilings, gigantic oversized living room, tons of light and more than enough space! Just 2 blocks from grocery stores, farmer's market, bars, shops the Nassau G Train and more! Sorry, but no pets allowed. Guarantors Accepted.