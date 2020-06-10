All apartments in Brooklyn
139 Jackson Street

139 Jackson Street · (917) 453-4526
Location

139 Jackson Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4-A · Avail. now

$4,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
bbq/grill
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Welcome home to a beautiful duplex condo with amazing light, a home office, and all the private outdoor space you could need with skyline views. Apartment 4A at the Jacksonia features a gracious layout, Juliette balcony and two private terraces.

This top-floor apartment has hardwood floors and oversized windows upon entering the unit into the living/dining area. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, CaesarStone countertops and a dishwasher. Right down the hall from the kitchen you will find in-unit laundry, generous closet space and a bathroom featuring a soaking tub. A large, peaceful bedroom is on this floor as well.This home's interior staircase is separate from the living area and is surrounded by a nook that could be used for additional storage or maybe a cozy reading area. Upstairs, you'll find a second bedroom with access to the first private terrace. This terrace features a large daybed and a spacious area for a home garden. Upstairs also has open space that was previously used as office space which has access to the second private terrace with a BBQ.

This location can't be beat...The Jacksonia condominium is in prime Williamsburg, off the Graham L and Lorimer G/L. McCarren park is around the corner, and the best bars and restaurants are all a stone's throw away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Jackson Street have any available units?
139 Jackson Street has a unit available for $4,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 139 Jackson Street have?
Some of 139 Jackson Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Jackson Street currently offering any rent specials?
139 Jackson Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Jackson Street pet-friendly?
No, 139 Jackson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 139 Jackson Street offer parking?
No, 139 Jackson Street does not offer parking.
Does 139 Jackson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Jackson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Jackson Street have a pool?
No, 139 Jackson Street does not have a pool.
Does 139 Jackson Street have accessible units?
No, 139 Jackson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Jackson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Jackson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Jackson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Jackson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
