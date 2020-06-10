139 Jackson Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Welcome home to a beautiful duplex condo with amazing light, a home office, and all the private outdoor space you could need with skyline views. Apartment 4A at the Jacksonia features a gracious layout, Juliette balcony and two private terraces.



This top-floor apartment has hardwood floors and oversized windows upon entering the unit into the living/dining area. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances, CaesarStone countertops and a dishwasher. Right down the hall from the kitchen you will find in-unit laundry, generous closet space and a bathroom featuring a soaking tub. A large, peaceful bedroom is on this floor as well.This home's interior staircase is separate from the living area and is surrounded by a nook that could be used for additional storage or maybe a cozy reading area. Upstairs, you'll find a second bedroom with access to the first private terrace. This terrace features a large daybed and a spacious area for a home garden. Upstairs also has open space that was previously used as office space which has access to the second private terrace with a BBQ.



This location can't be beat...The Jacksonia condominium is in prime Williamsburg, off the Graham L and Lorimer G/L. McCarren park is around the corner, and the best bars and restaurants are all a stone's throw away.