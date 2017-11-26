All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 5 2020 at 10:01 AM

138 Luquer Street

138 Luquer Street · (310) 766-3909
Location

138 Luquer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4A · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available Starting June 15thStunning 700sf 4th floor 1.5 bedroom with office, pre war detail throughout, and skyline views of lower Manhattan.Sorry no pets allowed.Details:Apartment is vacant and currently undergoing some painted and a kitchen countertop installed. There is a large living room with south facing windows, and a nice galley windowed kitchen, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave. There is middle room which would be great for a large office and some additional storage and has a large double door closet with sliding frosted glass doors to separate that room from the bedroom. The bedroom is large and has a smaller room of the the side that would be a great closet area. The bedroom windows are north facing and you can se views of the freedom tower and the lower manhattan skyline.The neighborhood has a lot to offer and close to the F/G train at Carroll street station,There is a Laundromat only 2 blocks away called Nice and Bubbly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Luquer Street have any available units?
138 Luquer Street has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Luquer Street have?
Some of 138 Luquer Street's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Luquer Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 Luquer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Luquer Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 Luquer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 138 Luquer Street offer parking?
No, 138 Luquer Street does not offer parking.
Does 138 Luquer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Luquer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Luquer Street have a pool?
No, 138 Luquer Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 Luquer Street have accessible units?
No, 138 Luquer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Luquer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 Luquer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Luquer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Luquer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
