138 Luquer Street

Available Starting June 15thStunning 700sf 4th floor 1.5 bedroom with office, pre war detail throughout, and skyline views of lower Manhattan.Sorry no pets allowed.Details:Apartment is vacant and currently undergoing some painted and a kitchen countertop installed. There is a large living room with south facing windows, and a nice galley windowed kitchen, stainless steel appliances with dishwasher and microwave. There is middle room which would be great for a large office and some additional storage and has a large double door closet with sliding frosted glass doors to separate that room from the bedroom. The bedroom is large and has a smaller room of the the side that would be a great closet area. The bedroom windows are north facing and you can se views of the freedom tower and the lower manhattan skyline.The neighborhood has a lot to offer and close to the F/G train at Carroll street station,There is a Laundromat only 2 blocks away called Nice and Bubbly