138 Broadway

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage

This one of kind studio loft on the Penthouse floor of the Smith-Gray Building in Williamsburg is available to rent August 1st. You'll enjoy a panoramic view of North Brooklyn and Manhattan from nearly 20 feet of windows, all sky. You can really breathe in this architect designed space. It has 13' ceilings and the living/dining area is over 500 square feet; your view always front and center over everything. A peaceful sleeping alcove is separated from the rest of the room by pocket doors. The open kitchen, full bath with Vola by Arne Jacobsen fixtures, and built-ins were smartly customized, elevating the design beyond the original finishes. The final touch is how the hardwood floors were stained to match the exposed beams, bringing it all together. The Southside of Williamsburg provides all necessary conveniences and the building is four blocks away from the five-acre Domino Park. The landmarked Smith Gray is a historic cast iron structure that has laundry on each floor, a bike room, and a roof deck with 360-degree views of Manhattan and Brooklyn that is steps away from the Penthouse apt.The building is a quick walk to the JMZ train or the East River Ferry which are one stop into Manhattan. Pets case by case.