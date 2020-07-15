All apartments in Brooklyn
138 Broadway

138 Broadway · (347) 768-0072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

138 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-F · Avail. now

$3,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
This one of kind studio loft on the Penthouse floor of the Smith-Gray Building in Williamsburg is available to rent August 1st. You'll enjoy a panoramic view of North Brooklyn and Manhattan from nearly 20 feet of windows, all sky. You can really breathe in this architect designed space. It has 13' ceilings and the living/dining area is over 500 square feet; your view always front and center over everything. A peaceful sleeping alcove is separated from the rest of the room by pocket doors. The open kitchen, full bath with Vola by Arne Jacobsen fixtures, and built-ins were smartly customized, elevating the design beyond the original finishes. The final touch is how the hardwood floors were stained to match the exposed beams, bringing it all together. The Southside of Williamsburg provides all necessary conveniences and the building is four blocks away from the five-acre Domino Park. The landmarked Smith Gray is a historic cast iron structure that has laundry on each floor, a bike room, and a roof deck with 360-degree views of Manhattan and Brooklyn that is steps away from the Penthouse apt.The building is a quick walk to the JMZ train or the East River Ferry which are one stop into Manhattan. Pets case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 Broadway have any available units?
138 Broadway has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 138 Broadway have?
Some of 138 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
138 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 138 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 138 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 138 Broadway offers parking.
Does 138 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 Broadway have a pool?
No, 138 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 138 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 138 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 138 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 138 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 138 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 138 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
