Amenities

dishwasher all utils included recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities

NO FEE PLUS ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! 2BR w/new kitchen & large backyard. This townhouse floor-through on a charming Weeksville block is great for anyone looking for a quiet townhouse with two apartments. Features include a cook's kitchen, significant outdoor space and easy access to public transportation. The renovated kitchen with new dishwasher, stove and microwave is bright and spacious and leads to a large private garden landscaped for both entertaining and gardening. Sunlight pours in to this parlor floor apartment. Local amenities available along the Utica Ave commercial corridor. Just four blocks from the Utica Ave. station at Eastern Parkway, the local and express 3 & 4 trains get you to and from Downtown Brooklyn & Manhattan quickly. Contact me to schedule a visit to this townhouse gem immediately.