Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:11 PM

137 Atlantic Avenue

137 Atlantic Avenue · (718) 399-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

137 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$6,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3BR 2Bth available in the most central location in Brooklyn Heights.This newly renovated large 3BR has its own terrace and is bright and airy. Ornate original details such as crown molding, exposed brick, and one original working fireplace, give this apartment a wonderfully warm character. Large open plan kitchen and separate dining alcove lead into living room with wide plank hardwood floors and a large fireplace. Ample space for s home office. Three bedrooms and two and full baths with high end finishes throughout make up the approx 1250 sq ft; This apartment has everything you've been looking for, good closet space, a new washer dryer, central air Mitsubishi units and its own separate boiler and water heater too.. Rent is $6100 Net Effective - One Month Free on a 12 Month lease. Close to all the great restaurants and shops in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill and 500 feet from Sahadis, Trader Joe's and the Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets upon approval with a pet deposit.Close to all trains 2 3 4 5 N & R A & C at Borough Hall Come see the best Brooklyn has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
137 Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $6,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 137 Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 137 Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
137 Atlantic Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 137 Atlantic Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
No, 137 Atlantic Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 137 Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 137 Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 137 Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Atlantic Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 137 Atlantic Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 137 Atlantic Avenue has units with air conditioning.
