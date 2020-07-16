137 Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

Fantastic 3BR 2Bth available in the most central location in Brooklyn Heights.This newly renovated large 3BR has its own terrace and is bright and airy. Ornate original details such as crown molding, exposed brick, and one original working fireplace, give this apartment a wonderfully warm character. Large open plan kitchen and separate dining alcove lead into living room with wide plank hardwood floors and a large fireplace. Ample space for s home office. Three bedrooms and two and full baths with high end finishes throughout make up the approx 1250 sq ft; This apartment has everything you've been looking for, good closet space, a new washer dryer, central air Mitsubishi units and its own separate boiler and water heater too.. Rent is $6100 Net Effective - One Month Free on a 12 Month lease. Close to all the great restaurants and shops in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill and 500 feet from Sahadis, Trader Joe's and the Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets upon approval with a pet deposit.Close to all trains 2 3 4 5 N & R A & C at Borough Hall Come see the best Brooklyn has to offer!