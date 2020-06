Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry

Available Immediately!Spacious One bedroom and a living room just 1 block from the Express N trainBedroom is large enough to be fully furnished and allow extra space for movement. Wooden floors are featured throughout. You can fit a small table in kitchen area. Every room has windows. Quiet building with Live in Super. Express Train is 1 block away. 4th Floor apartment with ElevatorPhotos of similar units in buildingAll units have similar finishes, layouts may be a little differentHeat & Hot water includedElevator & laundry in buildingLive in SuperExcellent credit and income requiredGuarantors welcome.Broker Fee & Application Fee Applies skyline14480