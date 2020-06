Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave walk in closets Property Amenities

Gorgeous ground level apartment as you enter the foyer you passed the coat closet and into a large living room a large separate kitchen with granite countertops and gorgeous kitchen cabinets. There's space for office 2.5 bedrooms. One bedroom has two large closets. One bedroom is en suite with its own full bathroom. Plenty of storage in walk-in closet. This apartment has two full baths and there's plenty of lighting throughout the house. The owner allows washer and dryer. Utilities are not included in the rent. Contact agent for appointments. Via cellphone.(price is NEGOTIABLE)