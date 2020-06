Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Just renovated. Full floor in beautiful town house on tree lined block. Very quiet. Lots of windows. Tons of Light. Lots of original detail. No laundry in building. This is a railroad style apartment. The bedrooms are connected. This is not ideal for roommates. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Norris8396