135 29th Street

This recently renovated one bedroom apartment in Greenwood is the place to call home. The building has been totally gut renovated and updated, including new plumbing and electrical. The entire apartment is bathed in sunlight, with high ceilings and sunlight exposure to the East and West. The sunny eat-in kitchen features a large island, modern white cabinets, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances and gorgeous glass linear back-splash. The kitchen is adjacent to the large living room, with an open floor plan to maximize space and sunlight. The bathroom features modern white fixtures and grey and white marbled ceramic tile. Your bedroom can easily accommodate a king or queen sized bed. The massive (26' x 100') shared backyard is perfect for barbecues, family gatherings and parties. Shopping, dining and entertainment is abundant in the surrounding area. Transportation to Manhattan is a cinch with the D/N/R/W just a quick walk away.Note: The unit is currently tenant occupied. Updated Photos, Floorplan, & Interactive Virtual tour will be available as soon as the apartment is vacated.