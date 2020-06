Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities

This is a beautifully detailed and bright 3 bedroom in prime Bushwick.Features a slick modern kitchen with stone countertops, queen sized bedrooms, hardwood floors with central air/heat, microwave, soaking tub, brand new stainless steel appliances, and convenience of laundry and storage in the building.Near trains and plentiful bars, restaurants, and cafes. ***Good credit and income 40x the rent required*****$3208 RENT IS NET EFFECTIVE WITH ONE MONTH FREE. $3500 IS GROSS** skyline14450