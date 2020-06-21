All apartments in Brooklyn
131 Clinton Avenue
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

131 Clinton Avenue

131 Clinton Avenue · (718) 765-3808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1000 sqft one bedroom + den Garden apartmentGorgeous brownstone loaded with original details.Entry thru detail hallway opens to a large Living/dining/kitchenwith original mahogany woodwork and decorative fireplace.Sunny bedroom & den are at rear with entrance to Exclusive garden.Amenities include-New kitchen with stainless steel appliancesModern tiled bath and washer dryer.Apartment is getting freshened up with Freshly Painted walls, patching, floor refinishing, general repair, a new kitchen back splash and a new garden fence. Huge closet- built in bookcases and basement storageLocated on Clinton Ave in Clinton Hill, a block fromrestaurants/ shopping and several blocks to G train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
131 Clinton Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 131 Clinton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
131 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 Clinton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 131 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
