131 Clinton Avenue

1000 sqft one bedroom + den Garden apartmentGorgeous brownstone loaded with original details.Entry thru detail hallway opens to a large Living/dining/kitchenwith original mahogany woodwork and decorative fireplace.Sunny bedroom & den are at rear with entrance to Exclusive garden.Amenities include-New kitchen with stainless steel appliancesModern tiled bath and washer dryer.Apartment is getting freshened up with Freshly Painted walls, patching, floor refinishing, general repair, a new kitchen back splash and a new garden fence. Huge closet- built in bookcases and basement storageLocated on Clinton Ave in Clinton Hill, a block fromrestaurants/ shopping and several blocks to G train.