1256 Ocean Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

1256 Ocean Avenue

1256 Ocean Avenue · (646) 335-6083
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1256 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
Massive apartment Will Rent Fast King Size Bedrooms!!Our sprawling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath residences feature over-sized windows and tons of natural sunlight, private balcony, large closets, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous wood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout.Washer/Dryer in unit.There is a large fitness center & a stunning common roof deck all for residents enjoyment. There is also limited parking for an additional fee.Heat & hot water included.Schedule an appointment with us today for an exclusive tour of our gorgeous high end apartments!Kindly,Bravado Real Estate Bravado1358

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have any available units?
1256 Ocean Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1256 Ocean Avenue have?
Some of 1256 Ocean Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1256 Ocean Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1256 Ocean Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1256 Ocean Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1256 Ocean Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1256 Ocean Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1256 Ocean Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have a pool?
No, 1256 Ocean Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1256 Ocean Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1256 Ocean Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1256 Ocean Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1256 Ocean Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
