1256 Ocean Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman elevator gym parking bike storage garage

Massive apartment Will Rent Fast King Size Bedrooms!!Our sprawling 2 Bedroom 2 Bath residences feature over-sized windows and tons of natural sunlight, private balcony, large closets, high-end modern appliances, gorgeous wood floors, and top of the line finishes throughout.Washer/Dryer in unit.There is a large fitness center & a stunning common roof deck all for residents enjoyment. There is also limited parking for an additional fee.Heat & hot water included.Schedule an appointment with us today for an exclusive tour of our gorgeous high end apartments!Kindly,Bravado Real Estate Bravado1358