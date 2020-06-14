All apartments in Brooklyn
125 North 5th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

125 North 5th Street

125 North 5th Street · (917) 446-6800
Location

125 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$3,392

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Williamsburg's most sought-after boutique rental residences.

Extra large one bedroom in the heart of Williamsburg with Garden Facing Balcony. Measuring over 770sq ft, this huge home features high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, a washer/ dryer in unit, high end appliances, a beautifully appointment bathroom with soaking tub and lots of closet space. The on-site gym is included in the rent and as a resident of the building you'll have the privilege of enjoying the amazing courtyard garden and furnished roof deck.

About the building:

Featuring two separate intimate buildings rising up on either side of a vast landscaped garden escape, 142 North 6th blends metropolitan sophistication with lush greenery for a style all its own. The apartments at 142 North 6th are a collection of over-sized and flexible layouts, soaring ceilings and fashion-forward finishes that put a fresh spin on city living. 142 North 6th's Garden Courtyard, the highlight of the development, offers a beautifully landscaped garden. Its perfectly furnished with seating and lounge areas for sunning during the day and an outdoor fireplace for unwinding with neighbors and friends at night. When you're in the mood for a more urban scene, you can retreat to the landscaped common roof deck offering NYC and Williamsburg skyline views. A private gym offers all the equipment so you can stay beach body fit Storage units are also available for lease. The L Train at Bedford and North 7th is only around the corner and the water taxi stop to Manhattan is a short stroll down to the Williamsburg waterfront.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 North 5th Street have any available units?
125 North 5th Street has a unit available for $3,392 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 North 5th Street have?
Some of 125 North 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 North 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 North 5th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 North 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 125 North 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 125 North 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 North 5th Street does offer parking.
Does 125 North 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 North 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 North 5th Street have a pool?
No, 125 North 5th Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 North 5th Street have accessible units?
No, 125 North 5th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 North 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 North 5th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 North 5th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 North 5th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
