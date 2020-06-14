125 North 5th Street

Amenities

Williamsburg's most sought-after boutique rental residences.



Extra large one bedroom in the heart of Williamsburg with Garden Facing Balcony. Measuring over 770sq ft, this huge home features high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors, a washer/ dryer in unit, high end appliances, a beautifully appointment bathroom with soaking tub and lots of closet space. The on-site gym is included in the rent and as a resident of the building you'll have the privilege of enjoying the amazing courtyard garden and furnished roof deck.



About the building:



Featuring two separate intimate buildings rising up on either side of a vast landscaped garden escape, 142 North 6th blends metropolitan sophistication with lush greenery for a style all its own. The apartments at 142 North 6th are a collection of over-sized and flexible layouts, soaring ceilings and fashion-forward finishes that put a fresh spin on city living. 142 North 6th's Garden Courtyard, the highlight of the development, offers a beautifully landscaped garden. Its perfectly furnished with seating and lounge areas for sunning during the day and an outdoor fireplace for unwinding with neighbors and friends at night. When you're in the mood for a more urban scene, you can retreat to the landscaped common roof deck offering NYC and Williamsburg skyline views. A private gym offers all the equipment so you can stay beach body fit Storage units are also available for lease. The L Train at Bedford and North 7th is only around the corner and the water taxi stop to Manhattan is a short stroll down to the Williamsburg waterfront.



Net effective rent with 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Gross rent $3675/month,Williamsburg's most sought-after boutique rental residences.



