Renovated 3 bed / 2 bath with exposures on three sides and OFF STREET PARKING! The extra large footprint combines the best of townhouse and loft-living. The large south-facing living room has six windows and gets great light. There's a proper dining room and a great kitchen with true pantry storage and a vented hood. The layout is perfect for entertaining; the kitchen has inviting counter-seating and is open to the living spaces while still hiding your kitchen area from the dining room table. Enjoy central air, and a huge storage space in the cellar with full size washer and dryer. This home is just two blocks from the express train at Parkside Avenue, and Prospect Park. 30 minute commute to Manhattan and did I mention parking! Cute rear patio for grilling as well!