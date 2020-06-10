All apartments in Brooklyn
124 Ainslie Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:18 AM

124 Ainslie Street

124 Ainslie Street · (718) 210-4017
Location

124 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
Enjoy the best of Williamsburg in this renovated garden-level apartment that is loaded with character and modern conveniences. Ideally located only two blocks from the Lorimer L or Metropolitan G stations, on a quiet tree-lined block of Ainslie street, in a beautifully restored Williamsburg townhouse.This stunning apartment features:Brazilian walnut floors throughoutExposed brickShared, landscaped yard space, including gas grill (2 other units)Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher & microwaveBlack granite countertopsLoads of storage, including bike storage & 2 large closets with organization systems2 private entrancesAir Conditioning unit includedHeat & hot water are included in the rent. 12 month lease required with security & first month's rent due. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. Virtual showings only until real estate restrictions are lifted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Ainslie Street have any available units?
124 Ainslie Street has a unit available for $2,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 124 Ainslie Street have?
Some of 124 Ainslie Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 124 Ainslie Street is pet friendly.
Does 124 Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 124 Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 124 Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Ainslie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 124 Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Ainslie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Ainslie Street does not have units with air conditioning.
