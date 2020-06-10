124 Ainslie Street

Amenities

Enjoy the best of Williamsburg in this renovated garden-level apartment that is loaded with character and modern conveniences. Ideally located only two blocks from the Lorimer L or Metropolitan G stations, on a quiet tree-lined block of Ainslie street, in a beautifully restored Williamsburg townhouse.This stunning apartment features:Brazilian walnut floors throughoutExposed brickShared, landscaped yard space, including gas grill (2 other units)Stainless steel appliances, including dishwasher & microwaveBlack granite countertopsLoads of storage, including bike storage & 2 large closets with organization systems2 private entrancesAir Conditioning unit includedHeat & hot water are included in the rent. 12 month lease required with security & first month's rent due. Pets approved on a case-by-case basis. Virtual showings only until real estate restrictions are lifted.