1236 ATLANTIC AVE.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:18 AM

1236 ATLANTIC AVE.

1236 Atlantic Avenue · (917) 306-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1236 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
green community
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
community garden
elevator
green community
on-site laundry
really lovely traditional artists' loft in great elevator building.680SF, super-high 13foot ceilings, exposed brick details.huge windows with great light overlooking lovely green community garden.basic kitchen with new stainless appliances, nice modern bath.great mixed use building has modern stainless elevator & laundry room. 5 minutes to express A train (Nostrand Ave), less than 15mins to lower manhattan.all amenities at hand -- exploding area with lots of food & drink, easy shopping, and a short walk to Franklin Ave. 5 minutes walk to the subway (Nostrand Ave), a short bit further to the 2,3,4 and 5.Subways: A, C, 2, 3, 4, 5call realtyLAB! mark 917 306 9695DISCLAIMER: All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made by realtyLAB nor is any to be implied as to the accuracy thereof and all information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Buyer / Lessee is responsible for his / her own due diligence. RealtyLab1145

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have any available units?
1236 ATLANTIC AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have?
Some of 1236 ATLANTIC AVE.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1236 ATLANTIC AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. offer parking?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have a pool?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1236 ATLANTIC AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
