1236 ATLANTIC AVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities community garden elevator green community on-site laundry

really lovely traditional artists' loft in great elevator building.680SF, super-high 13foot ceilings, exposed brick details.huge windows with great light overlooking lovely green community garden.basic kitchen with new stainless appliances, nice modern bath.great mixed use building has modern stainless elevator & laundry room. 5 minutes to express A train (Nostrand Ave), less than 15mins to lower manhattan.all amenities at hand -- exploding area with lots of food & drink, easy shopping, and a short walk to Franklin Ave. 5 minutes walk to the subway (Nostrand Ave), a short bit further to the 2,3,4 and 5.Subways: A, C, 2, 3, 4, 5call realtyLAB! mark 917 306 9695DISCLAIMER: All information furnished herein is from sources deemed reliable. No representation is made by realtyLAB nor is any to be implied as to the accuracy thereof and all information is submitted subject to errors, omissions, change of price, prior sale or lease, or withdrawal without notice. All dimensions are approximate. For exact dimensions, please hire your own architect or engineer. Buyer / Lessee is responsible for his / her own due diligence. RealtyLab1145