Last updated March 12 2020 at 9:20 PM

123 Lefferts Place

123 Lefferts Place · (212) 688-1000 ext. 307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
media room
***CLINTON HILL***1BR plus office/guest room in Gorgeous Historic Clinton Hill Brownstone. This BRIGHT classic previously renovated apartment features original built-in shutters & sparkling hardwood floors throughout. It's just 3 blocks from the 'C' train at Washington/Clinton stop & close to all the Clinton Hill restaurants as well as everything else you could want: WHOLE FOODS, JUNIOR'S WORLD FAMOUS CHEESECAKE; HOTTEST CUISINE FROM AROUND THE WORLD ON DEKALB'S RESTAURANT ROW, BARCLAY'S CENTER, ATLANTIC TERMINAL SHOPPING MALL, BROOKLYN ACADEMY OF MUSIC HALL & BAM ROSE THEATRES, FORT GREENE PARK, ETC. This is a smoke free building. Our approach is centered around customer service & satisfaction, so e-mail or phone today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Lefferts Place have any available units?
123 Lefferts Place has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 123 Lefferts Place currently offering any rent specials?
123 Lefferts Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Lefferts Place pet-friendly?
No, 123 Lefferts Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 123 Lefferts Place offer parking?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not offer parking.
Does 123 Lefferts Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Lefferts Place have a pool?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not have a pool.
Does 123 Lefferts Place have accessible units?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Lefferts Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Lefferts Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Lefferts Place does not have units with air conditioning.
