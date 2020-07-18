All apartments in Brooklyn
1223 Bushwick Ave.
1223 Bushwick Ave
1223 Bushwick Ave

1223 Bushwick Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
1223 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Generously priced three bedroom in the heart of Bushwick! An opportunity like this does not come around often! This apartment features oak wooden floors, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen with some living room space. Large windows with plenty of natural light, each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, and each bedroom has closet space! 2 minutes to the L at Bushwick-Aberdeen Ave. 4 minutes to the J/Z/M line at Chauncey. Call today to schedule a showing! 929.810.6270 ARI

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have any available units?
1223 Bushwick Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1223 Bushwick Ave have?
Some of 1223 Bushwick Ave's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Bushwick Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Bushwick Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Bushwick Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave offer parking?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have a pool?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have accessible units?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1223 Bushwick Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1223 Bushwick Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

