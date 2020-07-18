1223 Bushwick Ave.

Amenities

Generously priced three bedroom in the heart of Bushwick! An opportunity like this does not come around often! This apartment features oak wooden floors, stainless steel appliances, open kitchen with some living room space. Large windows with plenty of natural light, each bedroom can easily accommodate a queen size bed, and each bedroom has closet space! 2 minutes to the L at Bushwick-Aberdeen Ave. 4 minutes to the J/Z/M line at Chauncey. Call today to schedule a showing! 929.810.6270 ARI