Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:19 PM

120 Union Street

120 Union Street · (718) 923-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

120 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit STOREFRONT B · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
One of the most sought after retail corridors in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn * Commercial Store Front opportunity, brand NEW interior renovation ... from Top to Bottom ! NEW wide plank oak floors, NEW walls/ceiling, NEW HVAC system...and more.This space is extremely FLEXIBLE.Located on Union Street between Hicks and Columbia St, with new retails stores, trendy restaurants and old neighborhood establishments along with NEW High-End Condo developments and multi-million dollar townhouses. Columbia Waterfront ! and Brooklyn Bridge Park a few blocks away, makes this an ideal location ! Zoning: C1-3/R6 - Ground Retail / Restaurant : approximately 900 sq ft . Extra wide signage frontage on Union Street with neighboring tenants including : Calexico, Ferdinando's Focacceria, Petite Crevette , House of Pizza and others.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Union Street have any available units?
120 Union Street has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 120 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
120 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 120 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 120 Union Street offer parking?
No, 120 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 120 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 Union Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Union Street have a pool?
No, 120 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 120 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 120 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 120 Union Street has units with air conditioning.
