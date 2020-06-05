120 Union Street

Amenities

One of the most sought after retail corridors in Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn * Commercial Store Front opportunity, brand NEW interior renovation ... from Top to Bottom ! NEW wide plank oak floors, NEW walls/ceiling, NEW HVAC system...and more.This space is extremely FLEXIBLE.Located on Union Street between Hicks and Columbia St, with new retails stores, trendy restaurants and old neighborhood establishments along with NEW High-End Condo developments and multi-million dollar townhouses. Columbia Waterfront ! and Brooklyn Bridge Park a few blocks away, makes this an ideal location ! Zoning: C1-3/R6 - Ground Retail / Restaurant : approximately 900 sq ft . Extra wide signage frontage on Union Street with neighboring tenants including : Calexico, Ferdinando's Focacceria, Petite Crevette , House of Pizza and others.