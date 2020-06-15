All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

12 Havemeyer St 3W

12 Havemeyer Street · (347) 217-6318
Location

12 Havemeyer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 3W · Avail. Jul 1

$2,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 3W Available 07/01/20 Great! One Bedroom, HUGE! - Property Id: 119478

No Brokers Fee!
$600 Visa Gift Card! - To tenants who occupy unit!
Bringing the net rent to $2650
This apartment was totally renovated!
Heat and hot water included
New kitchen and bath.
Hardwood, custom cabinets with granite counter tops
Subway tiles in the bathroom with vanity and medicine cabinet for storage
Hardwood floors throughout
Dishwasher, stove, fridge and microwave included - stainless steel
Three(3) closets, one is a walk-in
Bedroom has great sized windows, and fits a king sized bed
Across from Mt. Carmel church!
Steps away from L and G subway stations!
Property Id 119478

(RLNE5833477)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

