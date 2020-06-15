12 Havemeyer St 3W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unit 3W Available 07/01/20 Great! One Bedroom, HUGE! - Property Id: 119478



No Brokers Fee!

$600 Visa Gift Card! - To tenants who occupy unit!

Bringing the net rent to $2650

This apartment was totally renovated!

Heat and hot water included

New kitchen and bath.

Hardwood, custom cabinets with granite counter tops

Subway tiles in the bathroom with vanity and medicine cabinet for storage

Hardwood floors throughout

Dishwasher, stove, fridge and microwave included - stainless steel

Three(3) closets, one is a walk-in

Bedroom has great sized windows, and fits a king sized bed

Across from Mt. Carmel church!

Steps away from L and G subway stations!

Call/Text/Email for immediate viewing!

