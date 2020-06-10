Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher bbq/grill some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities bbq/grill

Huge Brownstone Duplex - 119 Halsey St, #1



Right in the heart of Bed-Stuy, this massive 3 bedroom, full 2 bath duplex is a spectacular find. Stunning location close to plenty of local shops, bars, restaurants, and the Fulton shopping district. Fast commute to Manhattan on the Nostrand Ave, A, C and the Bedford-Nostrand Ave, G. Huge living room space with a spacious, separate kitchen to foster that open plan look. All three bedrooms are massive with ample closet space. Can easily fit a king size bed a large dresser, rug, and small furniture. Washer/ Dryer in unit!! Plus, access to their own backyard space fit for barbecues and small gatherings. Hot Water included. First, Security, and Fee Email or call to request a viewing!

No Pets Allowed



