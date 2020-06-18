All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1183 Dean Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1183 Dean Street
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:16 PM

1183 Dean Street

1183 Dean Street · (917) 500-1264
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1183 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This beautiful restored 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom apartment is nestle along a Landmark block in Brooklyn Bedsty. The apartment features high ceilings with recess lighting original Parquet floors. The Kitchen is fully renovated with stunning granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher. This oversized apartment comes with a "Den" area attached between the living area and bedroom with pocket doors. Bedrooms all have original Parquet floors. The windows features original wood-shutters for comfort and warmth.The bathroom is renovated and fully tiled with original stain glass skylight. The apartment is located steps away from Subways LIRR A and C train, Restaurants, shopping area and new Barclays Center. oxford676514

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1183 Dean Street have any available units?
1183 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1183 Dean Street have?
Some of 1183 Dean Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1183 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1183 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1183 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1183 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1183 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1183 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1183 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1183 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1183 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1183 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1183 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1183 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1183 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1183 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1183 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1183 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1183 Dean Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity