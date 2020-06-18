1183 Dean Street

Amenities

This beautiful restored 2 Bedrooms 1 Bathroom apartment is nestle along a Landmark block in Brooklyn Bedsty. The apartment features high ceilings with recess lighting original Parquet floors. The Kitchen is fully renovated with stunning granite counter tops, cherry-wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances with a dishwasher. This oversized apartment comes with a "Den" area attached between the living area and bedroom with pocket doors. Bedrooms all have original Parquet floors. The windows features original wood-shutters for comfort and warmth.The bathroom is renovated and fully tiled with original stain glass skylight. The apartment is located steps away from Subways LIRR A and C train, Restaurants, shopping area and new Barclays Center. oxford676514