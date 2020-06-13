All apartments in Brooklyn
116 Warwick Street
Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

116 Warwick Street

116 Warwick Street · (718) 765-3770
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Warwick Street, Brooklyn, NY 11207
Cypress Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
key fob access
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
key fob access
116 Warwick Street, #1, CYPRESS HILLS[Available March 1] Spring right into this renovated 2BR/1BA apartment conveniently located just one block from Highland Park. Youll look forward to entertaining guests well past the last days of Summer. Enjoy Eastern exposures on the front patio and Western exposures on the deck, terrace and garden, All outdoor areas are common, furnishings included. Additional highlights include: hardwood floors throughout, open living/dining area, windowed galley kitchen w/4-piece stainless steel appliance suite, recessed lighting, and keyless entry. Sorry, no pets. Transportation: J/M trains at Cleveland St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Warwick Street have any available units?
116 Warwick Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 116 Warwick Street have?
Some of 116 Warwick Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Warwick Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Warwick Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Warwick Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Warwick Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 116 Warwick Street offer parking?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Warwick Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Warwick Street have a pool?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Warwick Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Warwick Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Warwick Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Warwick Street does not have units with air conditioning.
