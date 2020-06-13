Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel key fob access

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities key fob access

116 Warwick Street, #1, CYPRESS HILLS[Available March 1] Spring right into this renovated 2BR/1BA apartment conveniently located just one block from Highland Park. Youll look forward to entertaining guests well past the last days of Summer. Enjoy Eastern exposures on the front patio and Western exposures on the deck, terrace and garden, All outdoor areas are common, furnishings included. Additional highlights include: hardwood floors throughout, open living/dining area, windowed galley kitchen w/4-piece stainless steel appliance suite, recessed lighting, and keyless entry. Sorry, no pets. Transportation: J/M trains at Cleveland St.