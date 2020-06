Amenities

Available Now Showing via Virtual Tour due to the safety and well-being of the community Please send us a message and we will speak with you and send you the tour. Live/Work Space on Eastern Pkwy! This is a TRUE Three bedroom that spans 1200 sq. ft. The kitchen includes a SS dishwasher and there is a washer/dryer hookup. Hardwood floors throughout! There is a large bedroom in the front that could fit a king-sized bed and there could be room for a home office. There are closets in each room. The whole building just had a gut renovation. Located on Eastern Pkwy the world's first parkway." A stone's throw to the Utica express stop where you will get a seat! A stone's throw from a park and the Utica ave commercial strip. Just 2 stops to Atlantic Ave and ONE Stop or a Short STROLL to Nostrand and Franklin Ave commercial strip! Located half a block from the restored Lincoln Terrace Park. 30 mins to Manhattan! Pets on approval. There are two units available and both have been gut renovated Owner is Brooklyn based and we can perform the lease signing virtually to close the transaction quickly!"