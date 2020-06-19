111 Kent Avenue

Amenities

Now! No Fee and 1.5 months Free!PHD is a bright and expansive 2-bed, 2-bath home featuring large private terrace, southern exposure and in-unit laundry. Perfect for entertaining, this apartment is among an elite few with this amount of space, both indoor and out. Call today, as units like these do not come to market very often, and we are sure this will not last long.Welcome to 111 KENT Williamsburg Brooklyn's most luxurious Waterfront Rentals On the East River. In the heart of Williamsburg; at the peak of design. The excitement of living at 111 Kent starts with the building's exterior, distinguished by the undulating floor-to-ceiling bay windows that provide most apartments with panoramic views of the East River State Park, East River and the iconic Manhattan skyline. Exhibiting condo-quality finishes, the living spaces feature expansive layouts, high ceilings and breathtaking views. The large kitchens feature lacquer and custom wood cabinetry and a full-suite of Bosch and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. The spa-like bathrooms offer custom dual-sink vanities, deep soaking tubs and radiant-heat flooring. The community features a furnished and concierge-attended lobby lounge. The fifth-floor roof deck is a scene-maker, with a plunge pool and outdoor lounge. The landscaped roof deck, on the eighth floor, offers endless city views and a barbecue grill for al fresco entertaining. A lush courtyard on the second floor provides peaceful respite from the city rush. The high-end fitness center features cardio and weight equipment, as well as a yoga studio. A high-tech resident lounge offers a 60 inch flat-screen TV with gaming area and attended parking and storage spaces are available for lease. Integral to the life at 111 Kent is the location. The newly created East River State Park is literally your front yard and hosts Smorgasburg every Saturday. On surrounding streets, Williamsburg's most fashion-forward shops and boutiques offer endless opportunities for indulging. Just four-blocks away, you have world-renowned Bedford Avenue which offers amazing nightlife, boutique shopping as well as the L train to Manhattan. The East River Ferry is also available across the street with services to the east side of Manhattan, Long Island City, DUMBO and Wall Street.*Net rent advertised - actual rent payable is $7295. In person showings will not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines. Please contact us for more information.