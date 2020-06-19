All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
111 Kent Avenue
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:40 AM

111 Kent Avenue

111 Kent Avenue · (917) 731-8703
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

111 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit PH-D · Avail. now

$7,295

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
lobby
yoga
Now! No Fee and 1.5 months Free!PHD is a bright and expansive 2-bed, 2-bath home featuring large private terrace, southern exposure and in-unit laundry. Perfect for entertaining, this apartment is among an elite few with this amount of space, both indoor and out. Call today, as units like these do not come to market very often, and we are sure this will not last long.Welcome to 111 KENT Williamsburg Brooklyn's most luxurious Waterfront Rentals On the East River. In the heart of Williamsburg; at the peak of design. The excitement of living at 111 Kent starts with the building's exterior, distinguished by the undulating floor-to-ceiling bay windows that provide most apartments with panoramic views of the East River State Park, East River and the iconic Manhattan skyline. Exhibiting condo-quality finishes, the living spaces feature expansive layouts, high ceilings and breathtaking views. The large kitchens feature lacquer and custom wood cabinetry and a full-suite of Bosch and Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances. The spa-like bathrooms offer custom dual-sink vanities, deep soaking tubs and radiant-heat flooring. The community features a furnished and concierge-attended lobby lounge. The fifth-floor roof deck is a scene-maker, with a plunge pool and outdoor lounge. The landscaped roof deck, on the eighth floor, offers endless city views and a barbecue grill for al fresco entertaining. A lush courtyard on the second floor provides peaceful respite from the city rush. The high-end fitness center features cardio and weight equipment, as well as a yoga studio. A high-tech resident lounge offers a 60 inch flat-screen TV with gaming area and attended parking and storage spaces are available for lease. Integral to the life at 111 Kent is the location. The newly created East River State Park is literally your front yard and hosts Smorgasburg every Saturday. On surrounding streets, Williamsburg's most fashion-forward shops and boutiques offer endless opportunities for indulging. Just four-blocks away, you have world-renowned Bedford Avenue which offers amazing nightlife, boutique shopping as well as the L train to Manhattan. The East River Ferry is also available across the street with services to the east side of Manhattan, Long Island City, DUMBO and Wall Street.*Net rent advertised - actual rent payable is $7295. In person showings will not be conducted due to COVID-19 pandemic social distancing guidelines. Please contact us for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Kent Avenue have any available units?
111 Kent Avenue has a unit available for $7,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 111 Kent Avenue have?
Some of 111 Kent Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Kent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
111 Kent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Kent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 111 Kent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 111 Kent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 111 Kent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 111 Kent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Kent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Kent Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 111 Kent Avenue has a pool.
Does 111 Kent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 111 Kent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Kent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Kent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Kent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Kent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
