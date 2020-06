Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom at 111 15th Street Brooklyn, NY 11215. Just renovated apartment with a new kitchen, refinished floors, gut renovated bathroom, new appliances and fixtures! Works well for roommates since rooms are on separate ends of the apartment with the living room and kitchen in the middle. Short walk to the R,F & G trains. Pet friendly, no pet deposit required. Heat and hot water included