108 Frost Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

108 Frost Street

108 Frost Street · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

108 Frost Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE )NO FEE ! AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED : SAME PRICESuper chic and sun filled 2 bed/flex 3 loft with 25' ceilings and in unit laundry! Located in the rear of a brand new boutique building with so much character and style, this one stands out from the rest! Bedrooms are on either floor and home office is on the opposite end of space allowing for tons of privacy. Just 3 blocks to McCarren Park and CitiBikes!Enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Llama Inn, Screamers Pizza, Five Leaves, Battery Harris, Sizzle Pie, The Blue Stove and SO much more! Building includes rooftop with fantastic city views and communal backyard. Lorimer {L) Metropolitan {G} skyline14679

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 Frost Street have any available units?
108 Frost Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 108 Frost Street have?
Some of 108 Frost Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 Frost Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 Frost Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 Frost Street pet-friendly?
No, 108 Frost Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 108 Frost Street offer parking?
No, 108 Frost Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 Frost Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 Frost Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 Frost Street have a pool?
No, 108 Frost Street does not have a pool.
Does 108 Frost Street have accessible units?
No, 108 Frost Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 Frost Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 Frost Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 108 Frost Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 108 Frost Street does not have units with air conditioning.
