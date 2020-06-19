108 Frost Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman

Complete Virtual Experience: see, apply and rent safely!CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR VIRTUAL TOUR ( VIDEO AVAILABLE )NO FEE ! AVAILABLE FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED : SAME PRICESuper chic and sun filled 2 bed/flex 3 loft with 25' ceilings and in unit laundry! Located in the rear of a brand new boutique building with so much character and style, this one stands out from the rest! Bedrooms are on either floor and home office is on the opposite end of space allowing for tons of privacy. Just 3 blocks to McCarren Park and CitiBikes!Enjoy neighborhood favorites such as Llama Inn, Screamers Pizza, Five Leaves, Battery Harris, Sizzle Pie, The Blue Stove and SO much more! Building includes rooftop with fantastic city views and communal backyard. Lorimer {L) Metropolitan {G} skyline14679