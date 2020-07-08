1078 Park Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

Welcome home to the perfect 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment you've been dreaming of!Situated on fourth floor of a well maintained corner building, this sunny and spacious apartment offers a stylishly renovated kitchen with tons of storage, high-end full size stainless appliances (including a dishwasher) and an open floor plan with ample space for dining and living! Throughout the apartment are split AC and heating units.Each of the three bedrooms has its own closet/storage space. There is laundry in the building and a video intercom system.This fantastic rental is located right on Brower Park and has many restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and grocery stores within a few blocks. Just a few minutes from the 3 and 4 train.