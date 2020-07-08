All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:09 AM

1078 Park Place

1078 Park Place · (718) 210-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1078 Park Place, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Welcome home to the perfect 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment you've been dreaming of!Situated on fourth floor of a well maintained corner building, this sunny and spacious apartment offers a stylishly renovated kitchen with tons of storage, high-end full size stainless appliances (including a dishwasher) and an open floor plan with ample space for dining and living! Throughout the apartment are split AC and heating units.Each of the three bedrooms has its own closet/storage space. There is laundry in the building and a video intercom system.This fantastic rental is located right on Brower Park and has many restaurants, coffee shops, gyms and grocery stores within a few blocks. Just a few minutes from the 3 and 4 train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1078 Park Place have any available units?
1078 Park Place has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1078 Park Place have?
Some of 1078 Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1078 Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
1078 Park Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1078 Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 1078 Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1078 Park Place offer parking?
No, 1078 Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 1078 Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1078 Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1078 Park Place have a pool?
No, 1078 Park Place does not have a pool.
Does 1078 Park Place have accessible units?
No, 1078 Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1078 Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1078 Park Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1078 Park Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1078 Park Place has units with air conditioning.
