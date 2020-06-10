All apartments in Brooklyn
107 Columbia Heights
Last updated May 16 2020 at 9:22 AM

107 Columbia Heights

107 Columbia Hts · (732) 259-6495
Location

107 Columbia Hts, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4-C · Avail. now

$2,880

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Welcome home to Brooklyn Heights' newest full service doorman building. This eastern facing studio, is complete with top of the line kitchen, spa bathroom, brand new floors and windows. Enjoy the building's expertly designed and landscaped roof-deck, slated to open Spring 2020.Building amenities include:Comprehensive gym complete with peloton bikes, dog spa, roof deck with grills, lounges and expansive views, doorman, smart access, lounge and gated courtyard.Do not miss this rare opportunity to rent the only remaining studio at 107 Columbia Heights.Pets allowed!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 107 Columbia Heights have any available units?
107 Columbia Heights has a unit available for $2,880 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 107 Columbia Heights have?
Some of 107 Columbia Heights's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 107 Columbia Heights currently offering any rent specials?
107 Columbia Heights isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 107 Columbia Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 107 Columbia Heights is pet friendly.
Does 107 Columbia Heights offer parking?
Yes, 107 Columbia Heights does offer parking.
Does 107 Columbia Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 107 Columbia Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 107 Columbia Heights have a pool?
No, 107 Columbia Heights does not have a pool.
Does 107 Columbia Heights have accessible units?
No, 107 Columbia Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 107 Columbia Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 107 Columbia Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 107 Columbia Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 107 Columbia Heights does not have units with air conditioning.
