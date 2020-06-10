Amenities

Welcome home to Brooklyn Heights' newest full service doorman building. This eastern facing studio, is complete with top of the line kitchen, spa bathroom, brand new floors and windows. Enjoy the building's expertly designed and landscaped roof-deck, slated to open Spring 2020.Building amenities include:Comprehensive gym complete with peloton bikes, dog spa, roof deck with grills, lounges and expansive views, doorman, smart access, lounge and gated courtyard.Do not miss this rare opportunity to rent the only remaining studio at 107 Columbia Heights.Pets allowed!