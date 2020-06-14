All apartments in Brooklyn
106 Montague Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:08 AM

106 Montague Street

106 Montague Street · (718) 923-8020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

106 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$8,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2400 Sq Ft loft Space in a highly trafficked area in prime Brooklyn Heights offers a myriad of opportunities and delivered as a vanilla white box Some uses could be: Art Studio, Photography Studio, Architect Studio, Gallery, Showroom , Professional Office, as well as for wide variety of medical uses. Unparalleled access to subways offers a great retail opportunity as well. Three exposures - Hi ceilings - - Exposed brick - One huge main room - Available for immediate occupancy asking $8000 per month ($40.per sq foot ) Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 106 Montague Street have any available units?
106 Montague Street has a unit available for $8,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 106 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
106 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 Montague Street pet-friendly?
No, 106 Montague Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 106 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 106 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 106 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 106 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 106 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 106 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 106 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 Montague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 106 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 106 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
