106 Montague Street

2400 Sq Ft loft Space in a highly trafficked area in prime Brooklyn Heights offers a myriad of opportunities and delivered as a vanilla white box Some uses could be: Art Studio, Photography Studio, Architect Studio, Gallery, Showroom , Professional Office, as well as for wide variety of medical uses. Unparalleled access to subways offers a great retail opportunity as well. Three exposures - Hi ceilings - - Exposed brick - One huge main room - Available for immediate occupancy asking $8000 per month ($40.per sq foot ) Shown by appointment only.