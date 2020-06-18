105 FREEMAN ST.

Amenities

JUST LISTED FOR A July 15th MOVE-IN!I am an expert in Greenpoint rental inventory and I can tell you that this is a very unique apartment, the likes of which are seldom seen in this area. It is located on the 2nd floor of a beautiful brownstone that hosts "Bakeri," one of Greenpoint's most charming eateries, on its ground floor. The apartment has over-sized windows, allowing tons of natural light into the apartment. The bedroom has a large closet, massive window, and can fit a queen bed plus furniture. The living room features 2 large windows, exposed brick, and is large enough to set up a den area & a dining area. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, beautiful new cabinets, and good counter-space in the kitchen area. The bright & renovated bathroom features a soaking tub and beautiful white tile work. The high ceilings throughout also help give the apartment a very "open" feeling. From the wooden flooring to the recessed lighting, the finishes throughout this unit are truly a cut-above the competition in this price range.The location is great. It is on Freeman Street between Franklin St. and Manhattan Ave. The subway is just 3 blocks away, the East River Ferry is 4 blocks away, and there are 3 bus lines within 2 blocks. There are TONS of great restaurants, bars, and boutiques within blocks of your front door. Unique apartments rent very quickly. Contact me immediately to set up an appointment to view.Heat & Hot Water Included in the Rent!Sorry, no pets.Call/Text/Email with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view.Not exactly what you're looking for? Email me your search criteria and I'll let you know what else I have! Native12737