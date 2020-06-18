All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
105 FREEMAN ST.
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:09 PM

105 FREEMAN ST.

105 Freeman Street · (347) 351-5577
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

105 Freeman Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
JUST LISTED FOR A July 15th MOVE-IN!I am an expert in Greenpoint rental inventory and I can tell you that this is a very unique apartment, the likes of which are seldom seen in this area. It is located on the 2nd floor of a beautiful brownstone that hosts "Bakeri," one of Greenpoint's most charming eateries, on its ground floor. The apartment has over-sized windows, allowing tons of natural light into the apartment. The bedroom has a large closet, massive window, and can fit a queen bed plus furniture. The living room features 2 large windows, exposed brick, and is large enough to set up a den area & a dining area. Enjoy stainless steel appliances, beautiful new cabinets, and good counter-space in the kitchen area. The bright & renovated bathroom features a soaking tub and beautiful white tile work. The high ceilings throughout also help give the apartment a very "open" feeling. From the wooden flooring to the recessed lighting, the finishes throughout this unit are truly a cut-above the competition in this price range.The location is great. It is on Freeman Street between Franklin St. and Manhattan Ave. The subway is just 3 blocks away, the East River Ferry is 4 blocks away, and there are 3 bus lines within 2 blocks. There are TONS of great restaurants, bars, and boutiques within blocks of your front door. Unique apartments rent very quickly. Contact me immediately to set up an appointment to view.Heat & Hot Water Included in the Rent!Sorry, no pets.Call/Text/Email with any questions or to schedule an appointment to view.Not exactly what you're looking for? Email me your search criteria and I'll let you know what else I have! Native12737

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have any available units?
105 FREEMAN ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 105 FREEMAN ST. have?
Some of 105 FREEMAN ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 FREEMAN ST. currently offering any rent specials?
105 FREEMAN ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 FREEMAN ST. pet-friendly?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. offer parking?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not offer parking.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have a pool?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not have a pool.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have accessible units?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 FREEMAN ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 FREEMAN ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
