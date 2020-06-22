All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1044 Herkimer Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1044 Herkimer Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

1044 Herkimer Street

1044 Herkimer Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1044 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS IS A FURNISHED APARTMENT

We have a Super clean 1 BD apartment located in Stuyvesant Heights available to rent on July 1st.

The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is cozy with great closet space.

The brand new renovated bathroom has white ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures.

There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.

The apartment is located around the corner from the Ralph ave C train on Fulton, near to transportation, shopping and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1044 Herkimer Street have any available units?
1044 Herkimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1044 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 1044 Herkimer Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1044 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1044 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1044 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1044 Herkimer Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1044 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1044 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology