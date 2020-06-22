1044 Herkimer Street

Amenities

THIS IS A FURNISHED APARTMENT



We have a Super clean 1 BD apartment located in Stuyvesant Heights available to rent on July 1st.



The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, oak cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.



The bedroom is cozy with great closet space.



The brand new renovated bathroom has white ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures.



There are hardwood floors and great storage space throughout the unit.



The apartment is located around the corner from the Ralph ave C train on Fulton, near to transportation, shopping and dining.