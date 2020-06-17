All apartments in Brooklyn
1026 Winthrop Street
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

1026 Winthrop Street

1026 Winthrop Street · (718) 222-0211
Location

1026 Winthrop Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
East Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-F · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Completely renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath
Modern aesthetic
Very sunny throughout
Ample windows
Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space
Large living room with dining area
Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances
Brand new flooring
Brand new appliances
Full bathroom w/ tub
Closet space in each bedroom
Heat & Hot water included
8 min from Rutland Road 3 Train
15 min from Utica Ave 3,4,5 Train
Laundry room in the building
Pet-friendly on a case by case basis
Guarantors accepted
Available for immediate move-in

Prospective applicants must earn at least $88,000 per year (individual or combined) and have a good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $176,000 per year.

Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a viewing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1026 Winthrop Street have any available units?
1026 Winthrop Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1026 Winthrop Street have?
Some of 1026 Winthrop Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1026 Winthrop Street currently offering any rent specials?
1026 Winthrop Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1026 Winthrop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1026 Winthrop Street is pet friendly.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street offer parking?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not offer parking.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street have a pool?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not have a pool.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street have accessible units?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1026 Winthrop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1026 Winthrop Street does not have units with air conditioning.
