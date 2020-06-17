1026 Winthrop Street

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Completely renovated 3 Bed 1 Bath

Modern aesthetic

Very sunny throughout

Ample windows

Spacious bedrooms with ample closet space

Large living room with dining area

Open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances

Brand new flooring

Brand new appliances

Full bathroom w/ tub

Closet space in each bedroom

Heat & Hot water included

8 min from Rutland Road 3 Train

15 min from Utica Ave 3,4,5 Train

Laundry room in the building

Pet-friendly on a case by case basis

Guarantors accepted

Available for immediate move-in



Prospective applicants must earn at least $88,000 per year (individual or combined) and have a good credit history. Guarantors must earn at least $176,000 per year.



Call/Text/Email anytime to schedule a viewing