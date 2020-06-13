1024 Broadway

Amenities

Gigantic 2.5 bedroom or smaller true 3 bedroom / Two full bathroom apartment with lots of sunlight!You cant beat this location, right off Willoughby Ave and Broadway, the J M Z Myrtle Broadway Express Stop is steps away along with Bushwick's best hotspots, Supermarkets, Organic foods, caffe's and more....tons of night life, the vibe is lit!!Large bedrooms, great windows and nice size closets, hardwood floors, two full bathrooms. Building with gorgeous roof top. Beautiful kitchen set up and and common space window brings a lot of light into this room. The warm tones of the kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors really create a nice vibe. High ceilings and an awesome layout - plus roof deck access with a sick NYC skyline view, enjoy an incredible living experience right here!Guarantors acceptedpets allowed * upon approval Roof Deck Showing by appointment J, M, Z, @ Myrtle Broadway rennit4169