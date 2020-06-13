All apartments in Brooklyn
1024 Broadway
1024 Broadway

1024 Broadway · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1024 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Gigantic 2.5 bedroom or smaller true 3 bedroom / Two full bathroom apartment with lots of sunlight!You cant beat this location, right off Willoughby Ave and Broadway, the J M Z Myrtle Broadway Express Stop is steps away along with Bushwick's best hotspots, Supermarkets, Organic foods, caffe's and more....tons of night life, the vibe is lit!!Large bedrooms, great windows and nice size closets, hardwood floors, two full bathrooms. Building with gorgeous roof top. Beautiful kitchen set up and and common space window brings a lot of light into this room. The warm tones of the kitchen cabinets and hardwood floors really create a nice vibe. High ceilings and an awesome layout - plus roof deck access with a sick NYC skyline view, enjoy an incredible living experience right here!Guarantors acceptedpets allowed * upon approval Roof Deck Showing by appointment J, M, Z, @ Myrtle Broadway rennit4169

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Broadway have any available units?
1024 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1024 Broadway have?
Some of 1024 Broadway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1024 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1024 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1024 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1024 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1024 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1024 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
