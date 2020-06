Amenities

Amazing Priced 1 Bedroom/Home office Garden in the Heart of Crown Heights. This Garden floor home offers tile flooring, Nice size living room, Queen size bedroom with a wardrobe closet, home office, Eat in Kitchen, tile bath & Private Washer/Dryer! The 3 train is a 2 min walk away, restaurants, bars and Supermarket are on the same street. No Dogs. Minimum 700 credit score & Income of at least 66K. Guarantors Welcome. Brokers Fee Applies. Email, Call or Text for a VIDEO TOUR!