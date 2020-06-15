All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

101 Warren Street

101 Warren Street · (646) 320-4667
Location

101 Warren Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1860 · Avail. now

$15,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
New to Market and Available 6/01/20. Live in this amazing and spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bath, Corner Loft-like Home with full City views. The 2180 Square Feet of Bright, Open Space is flooded with Light through walls of East and South Facing, floor-to-ceiling Windows. The Chef's Kitchen features Top-of-the-Line Sub-Zero and Miele appliances and an Island that opens into the Massive Living Space with +10 ft Ceilings. Perfect for Entertaining or simply cuddling up with your favorite book, the space is just perfect for modern city living. The Master Bedroom features two huge Walk in Closets and a Luxurious, Spa-like Master Bath with Radiant Heat, a Double Sink Vanity, Glass Rain Shower and Soaking Tub. This home is complete with Gallery-like entrance, Walnut Floors, and Custom Pin Spot Lighting throughout, a W/D and plenty of art walls.
The Full Service Building features a Fitness Center and Spa, Attended Parking, Indoor/Outdoor Children's Play Area, Board Room and Concierge. The building also features a one-of-a-kind raised plaza at the center of the complex that contains a Forest of 101 Austrian Pine Trees that can be viewed from the apartment. Located in the heart of Tribeca, next to Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble, and close to Transportation, this One-of-a Kind Condo will not last. To schedule an appointment please call or email.,Perched on the 18th floor with open city views comes this amazing three-bedroom at 101 Warren the premier full-service luxury condo in TriBeCa! With soaring 10' floor-to-ceiling windows and an open floor plan, this is the perfect apartment to comfortably entertain 100 of your closest friends, yet the perfect space to retire and relax after a long days work. Modern, yet comfortable with an entry foyer and gallery that is ideal for all of your art, the entry into the great room also serves to ensure a private bedroom wing. Once you step into the great room you are immediately drawn to the stunning, panoramic city views that include some of the city's most iconic buildings from One World Trade and NY by Gehry to the Woolworth, City Municipal Building, and even the Empire State Building with the rest of Midtown as its back drop! Private and secluded, this corner apartment is flooded with light all day long! The Chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Miele Appliances, and an Island that opens into the Massive Living Space with 10' ceilings. The master bedroom features two huge walk-in closets, and a luxurious, five fixture spa-like master bath with Radiant Heat, a double sink vanity, glass rain shower, and soaking tub. This home is complete with washer/dryer, walnut floors, custom lighting throughout, and immense closet space! Located in Tribeca and steps to all the great restaurants, cafes, shopping at Brookfield Place, and all the wonders of the Hudson River Park, 101 Warren is the perfect blend of convenience and luxury as the building not only features a Whole Foods, but also a fitness center, outdoor sundeck, children's play area, board room, screening lounge, garage, and 24-hour concierge and doorman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Warren Street have any available units?
101 Warren Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Warren Street have?
Some of 101 Warren Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Warren Street currently offering any rent specials?
101 Warren Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Warren Street pet-friendly?
No, 101 Warren Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Warren Street offer parking?
Yes, 101 Warren Street does offer parking.
Does 101 Warren Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Warren Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Warren Street have a pool?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have a pool.
Does 101 Warren Street have accessible units?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Warren Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Warren Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Warren Street does not have units with air conditioning.
