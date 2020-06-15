101 Warren Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets gym 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman gym parking garage hot tub

The Full Service Building features a Fitness Center and Spa, Attended Parking, Indoor/Outdoor Children's Play Area, Board Room and Concierge. The building also features a one-of-a-kind raised plaza at the center of the complex that contains a Forest of 101 Austrian Pine Trees that can be viewed from the apartment. Located in the heart of Tribeca, next to Whole Foods, Barnes and Noble, and close to Transportation, this One-of-a Kind Condo will not last. To schedule an appointment please call or email.,Perched on the 18th floor with open city views comes this amazing three-bedroom at 101 Warren the premier full-service luxury condo in TriBeCa! With soaring 10' floor-to-ceiling windows and an open floor plan, this is the perfect apartment to comfortably entertain 100 of your closest friends, yet the perfect space to retire and relax after a long days work. Modern, yet comfortable with an entry foyer and gallery that is ideal for all of your art, the entry into the great room also serves to ensure a private bedroom wing. Once you step into the great room you are immediately drawn to the stunning, panoramic city views that include some of the city's most iconic buildings from One World Trade and NY by Gehry to the Woolworth, City Municipal Building, and even the Empire State Building with the rest of Midtown as its back drop! Private and secluded, this corner apartment is flooded with light all day long! The Chef's kitchen features top-of-the-line Sub-Zero and Miele Appliances, and an Island that opens into the Massive Living Space with 10' ceilings. The master bedroom features two huge walk-in closets, and a luxurious, five fixture spa-like master bath with Radiant Heat, a double sink vanity, glass rain shower, and soaking tub. This home is complete with washer/dryer, walnut floors, custom lighting throughout, and immense closet space! Located in Tribeca and steps to all the great restaurants, cafes, shopping at Brookfield Place, and all the wonders of the Hudson River Park, 101 Warren is the perfect blend of convenience and luxury as the building not only features a Whole Foods, but also a fitness center, outdoor sundeck, children's play area, board room, screening lounge, garage, and 24-hour concierge and doorman.