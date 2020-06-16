101 Prospect Park Southwest

Amenities

Welcome to this bright and comfortable prime Prospect Park View/Windsor Terrace building apartment with a direct view of this luxurious Park from every window. Gym and private storage are included in the price! And only $200 per month if you need parking (but it is not mandatory). Great value for the number of amenities.

The property features one large bedroom, one bath, and a balcony. The apartment also has lots of closet space for all your storage needs; hardwood floors well maintained stainless steel appliances (microwave and dishwasher). The kitchen has imported European cabinetry.

The building has an elevator, a gym, washer, and dryers free for residents, storage in the basement included in the deal, and parking available for only $200 per month, a great value in the area. Very close to F and G train.