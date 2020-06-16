All apartments in Brooklyn
101 Prospect Park Southwest

101 Prospect Park SW · (347) 455-2589
Location

101 Prospect Park SW, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Windsor Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
Welcome to this bright and comfortable prime Prospect Park View/Windsor Terrace building apartment with a direct view of this luxurious Park from every window. Gym and private storage are included in the price! And only $200 per month if you need parking (but it is not mandatory). Great value for the number of amenities.
The property features one large bedroom, one bath, and a balcony. The apartment also has lots of closet space for all your storage needs; hardwood floors well maintained stainless steel appliances (microwave and dishwasher). The kitchen has imported European cabinetry.
The building has an elevator, a gym, washer, and dryers free for residents, storage in the basement included in the deal, and parking available for only $200 per month, a great value in the area. Very close to F and G train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have any available units?
101 Prospect Park Southwest has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have?
Some of 101 Prospect Park Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Prospect Park Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
101 Prospect Park Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Prospect Park Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 101 Prospect Park Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 101 Prospect Park Southwest does offer parking.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Prospect Park Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have a pool?
No, 101 Prospect Park Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have accessible units?
No, 101 Prospect Park Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Prospect Park Southwest has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Prospect Park Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Prospect Park Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
