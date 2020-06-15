100 South 4th Street

Amenities

Large Convertible 2-Bed authentic loft space and Manhattan-facing corner unit!! 2 MONTHS FREE ON AN 18-MONTH LEASE (net rent advertised)NO BROKER'S FEELaunch yourself into Rocket Factory Lofts, one of the most popular buildings in all of Williamsburg located in the heart of the hip Southside, and experience authentic industrial loft living in this former rocket and plane factory. Residences feature authentic loft details such as soaring concrete ceilings, exposed concrete beams and columns and original maple hardwood floors. Interiors offer stunning new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, chic new bathrooms and over-sized windows that allow for incredible natural light and amazing views. Just outside your door, you'll find eclectic shopping and top dining options including famed Motorino Pizzeria, Bembe, OTB Bar and Restaurant, Marlow & Sons, Diner and the delectable Pies N Thighs. The L, J, M, & Z subway lines are conveniently located to whisk you to Downtown or Midtown Manhattan in minutes, and a Citi Bike share dock is just a block away at South 3rd and Bedford Ave. Ready for lift-off? Contact us today to schedule a private viewing.