Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:07 PM

100 South 4th Street

100 South 4th Street · (352) 281-1440
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 South 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6-B · Avail. now

$4,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Large Convertible 2-Bed authentic loft space and Manhattan-facing corner unit!! 2 MONTHS FREE ON AN 18-MONTH LEASE (net rent advertised)NO BROKER'S FEELaunch yourself into Rocket Factory Lofts, one of the most popular buildings in all of Williamsburg located in the heart of the hip Southside, and experience authentic industrial loft living in this former rocket and plane factory. Residences feature authentic loft details such as soaring concrete ceilings, exposed concrete beams and columns and original maple hardwood floors. Interiors offer stunning new kitchens with stainless steel appliances, chic new bathrooms and over-sized windows that allow for incredible natural light and amazing views. Just outside your door, you'll find eclectic shopping and top dining options including famed Motorino Pizzeria, Bembe, OTB Bar and Restaurant, Marlow & Sons, Diner and the delectable Pies N Thighs. The L, J, M, & Z subway lines are conveniently located to whisk you to Downtown or Midtown Manhattan in minutes, and a Citi Bike share dock is just a block away at South 3rd and Bedford Ave. Ready for lift-off? Contact us today to schedule a private viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 South 4th Street have any available units?
100 South 4th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 South 4th Street have?
Some of 100 South 4th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 South 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 South 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 South 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 South 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 100 South 4th Street offer parking?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 South 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 South 4th Street have a pool?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 South 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 South 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 South 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 South 4th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
