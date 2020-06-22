All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:13 AM

100 DeGraw Street

100 Degraw Street · (718) 923-8010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

100 Degraw Street, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
100 Degraw Street #1 One bedroom apartment for rent in Cobble HIll/Columbia Water Front District. This one bedroom apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building and features == Private Garden ==Stainless appliances ==Generous closet space ==Hardwood floor ==Huge living and sleeping area Heat and hot water included Pets allowed Enjoy all that waterfront living has to offer with close proximity to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the ferry to Governor's Island, and miles of waterfront bike paths. The vibrant and picturesque Columbia Street Waterfront District also features favorites like Alma, Poppy's, Petite Crevette, and Vekslers, as well as endless other shopping and dining opportunities.100 Degraw Street #1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 DeGraw Street have any available units?
100 DeGraw Street has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 DeGraw Street have?
Some of 100 DeGraw Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 DeGraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 DeGraw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 DeGraw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 DeGraw Street is pet friendly.
Does 100 DeGraw Street offer parking?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not offer parking.
Does 100 DeGraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 DeGraw Street have a pool?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 DeGraw Street have accessible units?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 DeGraw Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 100 DeGraw Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 DeGraw Street does not have units with air conditioning.
