Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

100 Degraw Street #1 One bedroom apartment for rent in Cobble HIll/Columbia Water Front District. This one bedroom apartment for rent is situated in a walk up building and features == Private Garden ==Stainless appliances ==Generous closet space ==Hardwood floor ==Huge living and sleeping area Heat and hot water included Pets allowed Enjoy all that waterfront living has to offer with close proximity to Brooklyn Bridge Park, the ferry to Governor's Island, and miles of waterfront bike paths. The vibrant and picturesque Columbia Street Waterfront District also features favorites like Alma, Poppy's, Petite Crevette, and Vekslers, as well as endless other shopping and dining opportunities.100 Degraw Street #1