100 Congress Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

100 Congress Street

100 Congress Street · (212) 913-9058
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 Congress Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Just what you've been seeking -- a fabulous three-bedroom, two bath condo rental in a fantastic Cobble Hill location. This home also features hardwood floors and a washer/dryer! The apartment is situated in a boutique condo that features a fitness center, roofdeck with incredible NYC views, a playroom for kids and a resident lounge. The interior offers a large chef's kitchen with custom white cabinetry, blizzard white Caesar-stone counter-tops, a sexy Bertazzoni range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features great closets (6 of them!) plus a storage cubicle in the basement of the building. Enjoy nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park and Van Voorhees Park across the street with its playground and tennis courts. Sorry. No pets. Please note there may be limitations to the use of common elements (gym, lounge, etc.) due to Covid-19. Also, in-person showings will not begin before mid-June.,This is a fabulous three-bedroom, two bath condo rental in a fantastic Cobble Hill location. This home also features hardwood floors and a washer/dryer! The apartment is situated in a boutique condo built in 2011 that features a fitness center, roofdeck with incredible NYC views, a playroom for kids and a resident lounge. The interior offers a large chef's kitchen with custom white cabinetry, blizzard white Caesar-stone counter-tops, a sexy Bertazzoni range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features great closets (6 of them!) plus a storage cubicle in the basement of the building. Enjoy nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park and the smaller park across the street with tennis courts. The neighborhood has many great local shopping and dining options. Sorry. No pets. No broker's fee, but applications and credit check fees are to be paid by tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Congress Street have any available units?
100 Congress Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Congress Street have?
Some of 100 Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
100 Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Congress Street pet-friendly?
No, 100 Congress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 100 Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 100 Congress Street does offer parking.
Does 100 Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Congress Street have a pool?
No, 100 Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 100 Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 100 Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 100 Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Congress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 100 Congress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
