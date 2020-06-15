100 Congress Street

Amenities

Just what you've been seeking -- a fabulous three-bedroom, two bath condo rental in a fantastic Cobble Hill location. This home also features hardwood floors and a washer/dryer! The apartment is situated in a boutique condo that features a fitness center, roofdeck with incredible NYC views, a playroom for kids and a resident lounge. The interior offers a large chef's kitchen with custom white cabinetry, blizzard white Caesar-stone counter-tops, a sexy Bertazzoni range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features great closets (6 of them!) plus a storage cubicle in the basement of the building. Enjoy nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park and Van Voorhees Park across the street with its playground and tennis courts. Sorry. No pets. Please note there may be limitations to the use of common elements (gym, lounge, etc.) due to Covid-19. Also, in-person showings will not begin before mid-June.,This is a fabulous three-bedroom, two bath condo rental in a fantastic Cobble Hill location. This home also features hardwood floors and a washer/dryer! The apartment is situated in a boutique condo built in 2011 that features a fitness center, roofdeck with incredible NYC views, a playroom for kids and a resident lounge. The interior offers a large chef's kitchen with custom white cabinetry, blizzard white Caesar-stone counter-tops, a sexy Bertazzoni range, stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. The apartment features great closets (6 of them!) plus a storage cubicle in the basement of the building. Enjoy nearby Brooklyn Bridge Park and the smaller park across the street with tennis courts. The neighborhood has many great local shopping and dining options. Sorry. No pets. No broker's fee, but applications and credit check fees are to be paid by tenant.