Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

1 John Street

1 John St · (212) 726-0786
Location

1 John St, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10B · Avail. now

$15,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
bike storage
An abundance of light pours into Residence 10B at One John Street. Boasting southern and western views, the Manhattan skyline, East River, Manhattan Bridge, and Brooklyn Bridge Park can be seen through the fifteen, oversized windows throughout this mint-condition home.

As you enter the 2,500SF space, one is immediately greeted by the breathtaking views while the grand entry foyer and powder room give way to the expansive living and dining areas. The kitchen is fully equipped with Italian cabinetry by RiFRA, Gaggenau appliances, a Bosch dishwasher, vented hood and wine fridge.

Each bedroom features an en-suite bath, custom closets and sweeping western-facing views. The master suite is outfitted with a double shower, deep-soaking tub, vanity, and decorated with stone mosaic floors.

Additional apartment features include 10-foot ceilings, wide plank floors and a laundry room with washer and gas vented dryer.

Perfectly situated in DUMBO's Brooklyn Bridge Park, One John Street is a highly coveted full-service condominium located just moments away from the newly completed Empire Stores, restaurants, art galleries and more. The building features a full-time doorman, furnished roof deck, fitness center designed by La Palestra, bike room, residents' lounge, common laundry room and storage available in the basement.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 John Street have any available units?
1 John Street has a unit available for $15,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 John Street have?
Some of 1 John Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 John Street currently offering any rent specials?
1 John Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 John Street pet-friendly?
No, 1 John Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1 John Street offer parking?
No, 1 John Street does not offer parking.
Does 1 John Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 John Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 John Street have a pool?
No, 1 John Street does not have a pool.
Does 1 John Street have accessible units?
No, 1 John Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1 John Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 John Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 John Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 John Street does not have units with air conditioning.
