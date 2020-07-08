1 John Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse doorman gym on-site laundry bike storage

An abundance of light pours into Residence 10B at One John Street. Boasting southern and western views, the Manhattan skyline, East River, Manhattan Bridge, and Brooklyn Bridge Park can be seen through the fifteen, oversized windows throughout this mint-condition home.



As you enter the 2,500SF space, one is immediately greeted by the breathtaking views while the grand entry foyer and powder room give way to the expansive living and dining areas. The kitchen is fully equipped with Italian cabinetry by RiFRA, Gaggenau appliances, a Bosch dishwasher, vented hood and wine fridge.



Each bedroom features an en-suite bath, custom closets and sweeping western-facing views. The master suite is outfitted with a double shower, deep-soaking tub, vanity, and decorated with stone mosaic floors.



Additional apartment features include 10-foot ceilings, wide plank floors and a laundry room with washer and gas vented dryer.



Perfectly situated in DUMBO's Brooklyn Bridge Park, One John Street is a highly coveted full-service condominium located just moments away from the newly completed Empire Stores, restaurants, art galleries and more. The building features a full-time doorman, furnished roof deck, fitness center designed by La Palestra, bike room, residents' lounge, common laundry room and storage available in the basement.