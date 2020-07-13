All apartments in Sunrise Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Las Brisas de Cheyenne

3985 E Cheyenne Ave · (702) 766-4476
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3985 E Cheyenne Ave, Sunrise Manor, NV 89115

Price and availability

VERIFIED almost 2 years AGO

1 Bedroom

1 bed/1 bath-1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

1 bed/1 bath-2

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 520 sqft

2 Bedrooms

2 bed/1 bath-1

$800

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 bed/1 bath-2

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

2 bed/2 bath-1

$800

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 740 sqft

3 Bedrooms

3 bed/2 bath-1

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

3 bed/2 bath-2

$1,050

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 895 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Las Brisas de Cheyenne.

Amenities

24hr laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
coffee bar
guest parking
playground
Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community. From a brand new roof through new pavement in our parking areas, from top to bottom, we are renovating our apartment community to provide a higher quality of living.\n\nYoull love the changes were making, including the addition of modern, stainless steel appliances, new, quiet, energy saving windows, new efficient air conditioners, kitchen cabinets, resurfaced bathtubs, base molding, and more. Were landscaping our grounds and are creating a new environment for apartment living in Las Vegas.\n\nAt Las Brisas De Cheyenne, youll also discover a new, attentive management team that combines personal service with the latest technology to streamline the rental process. You can view our vacancies online and apply today. Once becoming a resident, you can make rent payments conveniently and securely online. You can even communicate routine property concerns to us through any internet connected device.\n\nWe are evolving and hope you will grow with us! Explore our community and see for yourself the positive changes that are being made. Contact us for a tour. Well be happy to show you available units.\n\nThanks for considering Las Brisas De Cheyenne as your next home. Let us know how we can help you in your decision!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250 Security Deposit O.A.C.
Move-in Fees: $200.00 Cleaning fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed restrictions, 35lb max weight
Parking Details: Open parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have any available units?
Las Brisas de Cheyenne offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $750, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $800, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $950. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
What amenities does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have?
Some of Las Brisas de Cheyenne's amenities include 24hr laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Las Brisas de Cheyenne currently offering any rent specials?
Las Brisas de Cheyenne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Las Brisas de Cheyenne pet-friendly?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne is pet friendly.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne offer parking?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne offers parking.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have units with washers and dryers?
No, Las Brisas de Cheyenne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have a pool?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne has a pool.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have accessible units?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne has accessible units.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne has units with dishwashers.
Does Las Brisas de Cheyenne have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Las Brisas de Cheyenne has units with air conditioning.
