Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub ceiling fan microwave recently renovated Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry coffee bar guest parking playground

Welcome to Las Brisas De Cheyenne, where the winds of positive change are sweeping our apartment community. From a brand new roof through new pavement in our parking areas, from top to bottom, we are renovating our apartment community to provide a higher quality of living.



Youll love the changes were making, including the addition of modern, stainless steel appliances, new, quiet, energy saving windows, new efficient air conditioners, kitchen cabinets, resurfaced bathtubs, base molding, and more. Were landscaping our grounds and are creating a new environment for apartment living in Las Vegas.



At Las Brisas De Cheyenne, youll also discover a new, attentive management team that combines personal service with the latest technology to streamline the rental process. You can view our vacancies online and apply today. Once becoming a resident, you can make rent payments conveniently and securely online. You can even communicate routine property concerns to us through any internet connected device.



We are evolving and hope you will grow with us! Explore our community and see for yourself the positive changes that are being made. Contact us for a tour. Well be happy to show you available units.



Thanks for considering Las Brisas De Cheyenne as your next home. Let us know how we can help you in your decision!