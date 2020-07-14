Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments guest parking online portal

Welcome home to Tompkins Cove in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Tompkins Cove is conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, excellent schools, fantastic shopping and so much more. We are a boutique community of 88 apartment homes located in the Southwest area of the city. Our apartment homes offer gourmet kitchens, tons of storage, large tubs and full size washer and dryer in every home. Our top level apartment homes also feature vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. At Tompkins Cove we have something for everyone!