Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

Tompkins Cove

9475 W Tompkins Ave · (702) 248-2787
Rent Special
Save $300! --- Receive the $300 Admin Fee Waived when you apply by 7/15/20
Location

9475 W Tompkins Ave, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 224 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tompkins Cove.

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Welcome home to Tompkins Cove in fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada! Tompkins Cove is conveniently located near the 215 Beltway, excellent schools, fantastic shopping and so much more. We are a boutique community of 88 apartment homes located in the Southwest area of the city. Our apartment homes offer gourmet kitchens, tons of storage, large tubs and full size washer and dryer in every home. Our top level apartment homes also feature vaulted ceilings and gas fireplaces. At Tompkins Cove we have something for everyone!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person 18+
Deposit: $300 on approved credit or equal to 1 month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Cats and dogs under 25 lbs with specific breed restrictions
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tompkins Cove have any available units?
Tompkins Cove has a unit available for $1,115 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Tompkins Cove have?
Some of Tompkins Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tompkins Cove currently offering any rent specials?
Tompkins Cove is offering the following rent specials: Save $300! --- Receive the $300 Admin Fee Waived when you apply by 7/15/20
Is Tompkins Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, Tompkins Cove is pet friendly.
Does Tompkins Cove offer parking?
Yes, Tompkins Cove offers parking.
Does Tompkins Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tompkins Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tompkins Cove have a pool?
Yes, Tompkins Cove has a pool.
Does Tompkins Cove have accessible units?
Yes, Tompkins Cove has accessible units.
Does Tompkins Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tompkins Cove has units with dishwashers.
Does Tompkins Cove have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Tompkins Cove has units with air conditioning.
