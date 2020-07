Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning oven stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court business center conference room clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table racquetball court bbq/grill hot tub internet access media room sauna tennis court volleyball court yoga cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly dog park fire pit guest parking

The Mercer is a unique, four-story apartment community that is strategically located in the desirable southwest Las Vegas Valley. Enjoy resort-style amenities, a secure and enclosed parking structure, elevators to each level, and future integration with onsite retail and services. The seven thousand square foot clubhouse includes an exercise facility with state-of-the-art workout equipment, a yoga room, theater, game room, club room, conference room, and business/homework amenities. Relax at the indoor/outdoor pa