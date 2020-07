Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cc payments coffee bar courtyard dog grooming area e-payments guest parking online portal pool table

Find luxury and convenience in an upgraded Las Vegas apartment at Alicante Apartments! Minutes from the Las Vegas strip, entertainment and dining are right around the corner to fit your lifestyle. Choose from a one-, two-, or three-bedroom apartment home with unique features such as glass and backsplashes, hardwood-style flooring, oversized garden tubs, and spacious walk-in closets. Take advantage of the desert weather with the year-round swimming pool and hot tub with poolside TV lounge! Alicante Apartments offers the perfect fit for life in a thriving city.