Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This gorgeous 2 story 5 bedrooms 3 car garage house with private pool and spa inside the guard gated foothills community Granite counter tops, Wood and Marble flooring through out, comes with bi weekly pool service no heating for pool or jacuzzi , landscaping once a month. Comes with washer dryer, stove and microwave and refriegerator, Must have stellar credit. A must see property. No pets please