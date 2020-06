Amenities

WOW 55+ PARADISE! Highly awaited opening in "Peaceful" gated Rancho Las Brisas 55+ Comm. Owner says "STAY" w/1 year+ lease offered! This Gem has an Abundance of windows that lights home with views of lush mature landscaping from every rm. All rms w/Fans, breakfast nk in kitchen, dining area,granite cntrs, firepl, Spacious bdrms w/Murphy wall bed opt. in 2nd bd, this home is about COMFORT!! Plenty of space for treasures. Amazing comm. amenities!