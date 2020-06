Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is a great 3 bedroom home located in beautiful Las Vegas and is absolutely perfect for any family or vacation. The home has two full bedrooms as well as a third "open-style" room that has Executive Desk along with two single beds. The home features an open floor plan with generous upgrades throughout the spacious house. The property is situated on a corner lot, and has a wonderful covered patio to enjoy.