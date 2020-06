Amenities

Deluxe house with pool located China town and center Las Vegas, 2 Stories house newly remodeling with the permit, 11 beds, and 9 baths. including Casita. Except for frame, everything is new, including one of AC, all roof tile, all plumbing, all electrical, all sewer pipe, all granite counter top, all floor, all cabinets, all appliances are new, including two new water heaters, one commercial refrigerator, one 48 inch stove.